In Oklahoma a firearms owner prevented a horrific crime when he shot a neighbor who was attempting to drown twin babies. This story was probably not well received by Moms Demand Action and Planned Parenthood. Using a gun to prevent someone from killing babies must rub them in all wrong directions.

An Ada man was shot and killed by a neighbor Friday after he tried drowning twin babies. “It’s awful because I’ve held the babies and, like, I’ve played with them and I just gave them clothes yesterday,” said neighbor Summer Pierce. Officials say Leland Foster was allegedly threatening the mother of the children with a knife during the ordeal. A 12-year-old girl who was in the home ran to a neighbor’s house for help. The neighbor, Cash Freeman, rushed back over to the home to find Foster trying to drown the 3-month-old twins, a boy and a girl, in the bathtub. He then shot Foster twice in the back with a gun.

Freeman is worried that he could be in trouble for his actions even though he beleives he did what was necessary.

We spoke to Freeman off camera and he told us when he saw what was happening in the bathroom, he did what he had to do to save the babies. However, he told us he was concerned that he could be in trouble. Pierce doesn’t believe he should be. “I think he did the right thing because who knows what would happen, because who knows what would have happened to the babies if he hadn’t intervened. They might not have made it.” The spokesperson for Ada police told NewsChannel 4 that Freeman was questioned and released, but will have to go before the district attorney to see if it was a justified homicide.

It’s hard to imagine a better justification for shooting someone than stopping them from murdering babies. Leland Foster had a history of violence, domestic abuse, and arson.

The twin babies were taken to the hospital via helicopter but have already been released.