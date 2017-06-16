It’s 2017, and feelings over facts is the name of the game.

Unsurprisingly, Oregon has become the first state to officially add a third gender option to identification documents. Thus continues the cultural landslide where we set aside the truth in favor of delusional mindsets and not making anyone feel bad. How dare we face reality!

NBC reports:

Oregon became the first state in U.S. history on Thursday to offer more than two gender options on identity documents, including driver’s licenses, making it the first to legally recognize non-binary, intersex and agender people on ID cards. When the history-making rule — which the state Transportation Commission passed late Thursday afternoon — goes into effect on July 3, Oregon residents will have the option to choose among three gender categories when applying for driver’s licenses or state ID cards: male, female and “X” for non-binary or unspecified. In a summary of the public comment period published by the Oregon Transportation Department, non-binary people said having a third gender option made them feel safer, while others expressed pride in Oregon as a leader in the realm of equality.

Wait, it gets better. Check out Governor Kate Brown’s reasoning for this first-of-its-kind move.

“We must proactively break down the barriers of institutional bias,” said Gov. Kate Brown, who called the vote an important step toward creating “a society that upholds the rights, liberties and dignity of each of its people.”

“Institutional bias?” Is that what we’re calling the biological buildings blocks of life/DNA/chromosomes where males are born with a penis and females have vaginas? Might want to take all that up with God. It’s his doing. Also unsurprising is that the state of California might follow suit and institute a similar measure.

Oregon might not be alone for long: In January, California lawmakers introduced a bill that would add a third gender option to licenses, as well. Senate Bill 179 passed the Senate on May 31 and awaits a vote in the House. If it goes through, California would be the first state to enact a new gender category through legislation.

That Left Coast and their quest for faux equality.

Obviously we should treat everyone with respect regardless of gender, religion, sexual orientation, country of origin, or even sexual identity in a time when subsets of these categories are only increasing in number. This is an absolute must in a civilized society. However, the state approved recognition of a third gender identity flies right in the face of science, legitimizes mental delusion, and paints those who disagree with it as bigots. You’re automatically seen as hateful if you hold an opposing viewpoint, no matter your actual treatment of the person involved.

Personally, I will continue to assert that a third gender (or 50+ gender options, if you’re Facebook), is neither factual nor a positive step in the right direction. Being unwilling to condone society’s descent isn’t hatred.

As Erick Erickson says and as Oregon shows, “You will be made to care.”