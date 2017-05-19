If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Mad Magazine must be ecstatic.

In an attempt to be edgy and relevant, TIME Magazine’s cover this week featured the White House morphing into the Kremlin. (Pro-tip– you can’t be edgy or relevant if your best-known writer is that fat tosser Karl or Kurt or one of those Teutonic names that starts with “K” Eichenwald.)

Har. Har. Har.

The problem is that to be edgy and relevant you have to be original.

And the ever helpful Washington Post points out that the imagery has become hackneyed

But one can’t help but wonder what the reaction would have been in 2009 if someone had pictured the White House being morphed into an African kraal in honor of the Obama birth certificate story. Because the stories of Obama being born in Kenya and the Trump campaign being in thrall to Russia are supported by the same amount of factual information.

Can you imagine if a cover supporting the birtherism conspiracy were published by any mainstream outlet? https://t.co/qlbJFySnqY — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 18, 2017