Three days ago, Trey Gowdy, who is hair (hahaha) apparent to succeed Jason Chaffetz as chair of the House oversight committee, appeared on Fox News’s “The Story” with Martha McCallum.

I’m taking the transcript from Daily Caller but you really need to watch the video:

“I think he had access to information that, because he is a stand-up guy he’s not gonna disseminate classified information (though God knows everybody else is)…so all your viewers see is this meeting on the tarmac,” he explained. “Jim Comey had access to additional information that I am convinced left him with no other choice but to make the decision he made in July,” Gowdy said. McCallum asked if he was implying that Comey was pressured into clearing Clinton of all wrongdoing. “No…he wanted to safeguard the integrity of the investigation, the integrity of the process, and I probably ought to just leave it right there,” Gowdy replied. “Trust me when I tell you this, Martha — I know what it was and I have been a critic of James Comey in the past. But he made the only decision he could have made with respect to appropriating that decision away from the Department of Justice and making the decision himself.” “I only take away from that that you are suggesting that there were more entanglements between the Clintons and perhaps the Justice Department than everyone understands,” McCallum guessed. “You’re very perceptive,” Gowdy confirmed.

Gowdy is overly kind to Comey in his interview about his reasoning. I’ve puzzled through this and I still can’t understand why Comey did not move to indict Clinton or resign in protest (this is why I don’t believe his whole “Mr. Ethics” schtick) and I can’t imagine how his statement worked better than dumping the investigation on Loretta Lynch and then leaking like a sieve, which is how he’s been operating for the past seven months.

Be that as it may, Gowdy’s statement meshes very neatly with a statement made by Lindsey Graham earlier in the week.

“There’s a new front opening here. I have reason to believe that there are emails between Clinton campaign officials, democratic operatives to the Department of Justice regarding the Clinton email investigation that happened on Obama’s watch. I have reason to believe those emails exist,” Graham said. “I’m on the Judiciary Committee. And I think it’s important that the Judiciary Committee be given any emails that were directed to the Department of Justice by Clinton campaign officials or operatives because we have jurisdiction over the Department of Justice.”

It seems like everyone in Washington now knows what was obvious to a blind man during the election. Loretta Lynch’s Justice Department was nothing more than an adjunct to the Clinton campaign.