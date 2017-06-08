I’ve waited for ten years to write that headline.

For those who aren’t familiar with him, Kurt Eichenwald is a noxious douchenozzle who is an MSNBC contributor (yeah, I know, a redundancy) and writes for Newsweek. This is a sampling of his history just from RedState:

He has claimed that criticizing Obama is a violation of the New Testament (no word yet on the propriety of criticizing Trump).

He accused Trump of trying to minimize the costs on his construction projects (he was guilty as charged).

He determined that Huma Abedin did not know Hillary had a private email server.

His most recent accomplishments were–if we ignore his using a 30 year old picture of himself as his avatar rather than a correct depiction of his fat, bloated self–succeeding in having an internet troll arrested for sending him a strobe-light meme and thus inducing a grand mal seizure (his wife did not call 9/11 as he was flopping about, she live-tweeted his seizure, and that tells you a lot about the guy and his wife right there) and getting a wedgie from Tucker Carlson.

Apparently, his humiliation at the hands of Tucker Carlson really burns him so when Carlson mentioned him on the air Tuesday night, Eichenwald did his twitter-rage thing:

Naturally, with a name like Kurt Eichenwald any discussion goes full bore Nazi in a heartbeat:

Comparing Tucker Carlson to Julius Streicher is sort of like calling Eichenwald a “young Arnold Schwarzenegger,” but I digress.

And to emphasize the point that he, personally, had received the offending flyer, Eichenwald tweeted this:

Oooooops.

If you look at the tabs open on Eichenwald’s browser you find one named ‘B-Chiku [English, Uncensored, 272 Picture! with two pages c…].’ ‘B-Chiku,’ I am told, is hentai, i.e., anime porn. I don’t even want to think about what ‘with two pages c…’ might mean.

And then we’re off to the races:

Yep. Just HAD TO VERIFY IT!!

(OPEN THE IMAGES AT YOUR OWN RISK. NSFW)

Admit it. You had to look, didn’t you?

But there is a logical reason for everything.

If nothing else, Twitter redeemed its social value in the space of just a few minutes by warning us that Western Civilization has peaked and is now in steep decline.