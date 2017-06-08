Because it would be probably the dumbest move he could make, next to firing the FBI director in the middle of an investigation.

After multiple stories citing President Trump’s frustration with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, rising tensions, and Sessions even offering to resign, if not given room to do his job, a new report is putting those accounts to rest.

According to Bloomberg, Trump has no intentions of firing Sessions.

Trump has been frustrated and angry on a few occasions with Sessions, but not enough to seriously consider replacing him as attorney general, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a personnel matter. Sessions had suggested in the past several weeks he might resign amid the widening discord, according to another U.S. official. Yet none of Trump’s aides has encouraged him to fire Sessions and instead they have urged the president to keep him on the job, according to one of the officials. Sessions has come under fire from the president over his recusal from the federal investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, an inquiry that’s now exploring whether Trump associates colluded with Moscow.

Trump’s tweetstorm on June 5 actually targeted the Department of Justice for pushing a weak, politically correct version of his travel ban.

Reports are that aides to the president have been urging him to cool off and not fire Sessions, mainly because of how bad it would look, and at a time when he just can’t afford to stir up the waters, any more.

Trump blames Sessions for the direction of the Russia probe and the addition of a special investigator (Robert Mueller), which he feels puts extra pressure on.

He feels that if Sessions had not recused himself, he could have stopped a lot of what has evolved, in the weeks since.

Senator Lindsey Graham offered a word in Sessions’ defense, however.

“If President Trump is listening tonight, Jeff Sessions had no alternative, Mr. President,” Graham said on Fox News Wednesday. “As a lawyer, he had to get out of the way of this investigation because he was so close to your campaign. The American people would not tolerate someone being part of the campaign investigating the campaign.”

It absolutely would have looked horribly inappropriate.

The direction of the investigation may take its most dramatic turn today, after ousted FBI Director James Comey gives his hotly anticipated testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.