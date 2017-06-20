Weren’t things supposed to change with a Trump administration?

The Obama-era wreaked havoc on our military and our public schools, using them as laboratories for social justice, at the expense of commonsense.

With liberal social justice warriors, it’s always about feelings, and the utopia they imagine will be, once you eradicate silly, antiquated certainties, like gender and race. That is, except when gender and race become useful tools for someone white or male checking their privilege.

It’s all quite exhausting, actually.

The election of Donald Trump was supposed to be a victory for those who wanted to scrap political correctness for a return to reason and a rejection of the weak, liberal policies we have been burdened with for almost a decade.

Well, not so fast.

According to a story today from The Blaze, the Civil Rights division of the Department of Education released a memo earlier this month, stating that if a school fails to use a [transgender] student’s “preferred name or pronoun” that could potentially be seen as gender-based harassment.

In a June 6 memo obtained by the Washington Post, Candice Jackson — acting assistant secretary for civil rights — also noted that the agency may open investigations if schools fail to properly assess whether such instances of gender-based harassment created a “hostile environment.” Other examples the civil rights office may investigate include failure to properly and equitably resolve transgender students’ allegations of sex discrimination, retaliation against transgender students who bring up allegations and different treatment based on sex stereotypes, such as failure to conform to “stereotyped notions of masculinity or femininity.”

Sounds like the social justice warriors are still slopping at the trough.

The topic of bathrooms came up, of course.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos reversed Obama’s directive to make school bathrooms and locker rooms a sexual revolution free-for-all, and that was the right move. The memo suggests that each case of harassment was to be considered on a case-by-case basis, and gives schools the freedom to overlook complaints of being denied access.

But an anonymous civil rights office employee told the Post that the memo actually is a “green light” to move forward with discrimination complaints from transgender students concerning bathroom access. “The presumption here should be it’s business as usual,” the employee told the Post, “and not that OCR is abdicating its role as a protector of civil rights for transgender students.”

Business as usual.

To be clear. It’s not an Obama holdover pushing through what amounts to the same harmful liberal policies. These are part of Betsy DeVos’ chosen staff.

You can read more of the memo here.

Then ask yourself why President Politically Incorrect is allowing this to continue?