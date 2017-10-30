The Democrats are resorting to Al Sharpton level accusations of racism in a desperate attempt to paint Virginia gubernatorial Republican candidate Ed Gillespie as a white supremacist much loved Pepe tweeting, tiki torch carrying, Trump supporting neo-Nazis.

A new video from leftist group Latino Victory has everything you’d expect from a radical leftist attack ad. It has minority children running in fear. It has a white menacing man in a black pickup truck. It has a Confederate flag waving in the wind. It has concerned parents watching the news, and looking at each other with worried expressions.

The only thing it’s missing is a laugh track.

Ed Gillespie and Donald Trump promise the American dream, but can only deliver an American nightmare. No more. Vote @RalphNortham. #GameOnVA pic.twitter.com/mwpWXM47HZ — Latino Victory (@latinovictoryus) October 30, 2017

This isn’t the first time Gillespie — and Trump in conjunction — have been labeled as neo-Nazi supporting white supremacists.

The Democratic Party, and Democratic candidate for Governor, Lt. Governor Ralph Northam, released a flier essentially pushing the same narrative Latino Victory’s video did. They characterized Gillespie as leading the charge of the tiki-torch wielding mob in Charlottesville.

Of course, Gillespie completely denounced the white supremacist mob in Charlottesville, going further than Trump to condemn them all.

This doesn’t matter. Gillespie has an R next to his name. So does that Trump guy, and he had support from the alt-right during the election. So surely that makes Gillespie and Richard Spencer one and the same.

In the case of this asinine video, let’s highlight the fact that the real racism is currently coming in the form of an ad from a group of ethnic chauvinists painting southern white men as a child snatcher. Let’s not pretend that the narrative here isn’t the same one race-baiting leftist groups pushed during Trump’s election, that white people inspired to overt racism were going to rise up, climb in through your windows and snatch your people up.

I’ve yet to see this. All of my Hispanic friends seem to be doing just fine, and none of them seem remotely worried about the sudden white, racist rise of “Trump’s America.” Same could be said for many of my black friends.

The same ease seemingly exists in Virginia. Gillespie is narrowing the gap between him and Northam, while Northam’s desperate flailing isn’t helping him stay afloat very well. According to Real Clear Politics, Northam is just north of Gillespie by 2.8 points.

Gillespie and the right aren’t displaying racism here, the left is. If Virginia wants to avoid inspiring further racism, turn away from Virginia Democrats, and whatever advocacy group is currently allying with them.

Not to sound like a broken record, but it was over the top attacks like this that helped Trump win. I’m getting tired of saying it.

I soon hope I can start saying “this is why Gillespie won” instead.