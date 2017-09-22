Touré Neblett is one of those left wing grifters who has a knack for presenting really bad ideas in a pseudo-intellectual way that makes foolish people feel smart. This made him a darling of MSNBC devotees while he was a contributor on that network. Occasionally the facade slips and his underlying vapidity is revealed. A prime example is the time argued that Holocaust survivors were beneficiaries of white privilege.

Another example is his tweet this morning in support of Kim Jong Un against President Trump. The vicious dictator of North Korea who eliminates those who might oppose him by having them eaten alive by dogs or assassinated with powerful nerve agents in airports is the reasonable one in Touré’s damaged brain. Never mind his routine defiance of international sanctions, starvation of his people, and the constant threats of nuclear attack. He said something bad about Trump therefore he must be good.

I’m not exactly a huge supporter of Trump and I have the rage tweets of morons calling me a leftist to prove it, but I have no problem with Trump saying what he said about Kim Jong Un. The hysteria on the left is reminiscent of the pearl clutching after Ronald Reagan rightfully described the Soviet Union as an “evil empire.”

Kim Jong Un is right: “Far from making remarks that can be viewed as helpful to defusing tension, [Trump] made unprecedented rude nonsense.” — Touré (@Toure) September 22, 2017

The stupidity here condemns itself but he still got lit up on Twitter.

.@Toure: "Kim Jong Un is right" Yes, he's referring to murdering, kidnapping, raping, torturing, dictatorial Kim Jong Un. Despicable pic.twitter.com/rK85J8C1Cf — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) September 22, 2017

Kim sends his people to labor/death camps. Murders fam members. Has kidnapped sex slaves. Delete your twitter. — Brian Bohn 🇺🇸 (@BrianBohn13) September 22, 2017

You're siding with a totalitarian lunatic who runs a country sized death camp and tortures people on the reg because you don't like Trump. https://t.co/T1jULatvxi — Heather (@hboulware) September 22, 2017

>Trump insults Kim "Omg what a meanie!" >Kim insults Trump "Wtf murderous dictator Kim is my hero now!" Some ppl are just sick — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) September 22, 2017

lol you're an idiot https://t.co/V6QwZ3btoj — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) September 22, 2017

Touré—perhaps seeing another “Holocaust privilege” moment unfolding—later walked back, or at least attempted to clarify his dumb remark.

I expect more from a US president than “rude nonsense.” The right can attack Kim’s atrocities but can’t defend Trump’s diplomatic lunacy. — Touré (@Toure) September 22, 2017

Eight years of “leading from behind” got us to the point where Kim is brashly threatening to nuke U.S. territories. There’s diplomatic lunacy and then there’s diplomatic lunacy.

Kim Jong Un is wrong about almost everything in life but if you think he’s wrong about Trump spewing “rude nonsense” you’re brain washed. — Touré (@Toure) September 22, 2017

It’s not helpful for America for Trump to engage in schoolyard name calling with Kim. It’s demeaning to the office and dangerous for us. — Touré (@Toure) September 22, 2017

This is typical: the right attacks me by (correctly) saying Kim is horrible thus avoiding the issue, Trump’s anti-productive “diplomacy.” — Touré (@Toure) September 22, 2017

Keep digging.

They’re not avoiding the issue. They’re disagreeing with your inane assessment.