They say a picture is worth 1,000 words, in which case, I’m so glad somebody thought to snap a couple of shots of John Kelly during Trump’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

Some may remember the viral picture of Trump’s chief of staff when he made his third version statement after the events of Charlottesville.

It was a true “Do not want” moment, apparently.

And while Republicans, in general, had positive things to say about Trump’s speech, if body language means anything, Kelly did not share their enthusiasm.

See for yourself.

Here's a couple pics of John Kelly during Trump's UN speech.#UNGA pic.twitter.com/YRCd4F1gM4 — Dave (@Dave_MKE) September 19, 2017

I suppose it is quite possible that General Kelly was dealing with a really tenacious headache.

It’s possible, but then you have to ask, “What gave him the headache?”