Aaaahhh… the Mooch!

I’ve got people that actually look for stories on Anthony Scaramucci. His brief (and I mean BRIEF!) stint as almost-White House communications director has given him a sort of morbid celebrity.

Perhaps it’s because his brazen, uncouth style quickly became a model for what this age of Trump is, laid bare without the trappings of political smoke and mirrors, in order to give the impression of civility or professionalism.

Now, with Scaramucci out of the White House fold, we’re forced to sift through the dancing monkey routine to find the nuggets of actual Trumpism.

So how is he keeping himself engaged, these days?

He’s promoting himself and his ideas through a new outlet on Twitter called ScaramucciPost, for one thing.

He says of the account:

Earlier this month, Scaramucci said that The Scaramucci Post would represent the “center lane” of American politics. “The center lane is wide open,” Scaramucci said. “What The Scaramucci Post is going to represent is a center lane.” “I do think that we are living in a society where we are very polarized. We are getting our news screeched into us,” he added. “From the right and from the left.”

Ok. So what deep, “center lane” thought was the Scaramucci Post pimping earlier Tuesday?

A poll question: How many Jews were killed in the Holocaust?

So what was your initial reaction? Deep groan, immediate facepalm, or a combo move?

Yeah. I went with the combo, as well.

This poll was put up by @lancelaifer without consulting @Scaramucci who is traveling in London.

The poll has been taken down. pic.twitter.com/SKaaPZAPow — ScaramucciPost (@ScaramucciPost) October 17, 2017

The poll was taken down, but a screenshot was saved and tweeted about. Yeah. Slick.

The poll was also seen as deeply offensive and the backlash was swift.

The fact that 21 percent of respondents felt it was less than 1 million is troublesome, for several reasons.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said the Twitter poll “was clearly insensitive and could play into the hands of Holocaust deniers. We are glad The Scaramucci Post took it down.”

Yes. So am I.

The intent of the poll was to highlight ignorance of the basic facts of the Holocaust. I take full responsibility for it. — ScaramucciPost (@ScaramucciPost) October 17, 2017

I’m assuming you mean ignorance of the basic fact that you don’t post this kind of poll on social media if you don’t want to dog whistle the Holocaust deniers.

This is @lancelaifer and I apologize if anyone was offended by the Holocaust poll. — ScaramucciPost (@ScaramucciPost) October 17, 2017

Whatever the concept for the Scaramucci Post may be, if he wants more appearances on “The View,” he should probably back far away from the kind of posts that demean the suffering of an entire race of people.